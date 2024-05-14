Bruins Daily: Bruins vs The Media; Nichushkin; Canucks

Down 3-1 in their series and facing elimination tonight against the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins have decided to take an ‘Us vs The World’ mentality. More specifically, the Bruins have seemingly made it them vs the media.

No one can blame the Boston Bruins for being frustrated. They’ve seen Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett run rough-shod over them in the last games with plenty of enabling from the officials and the NHL video review team. Somehow, though, the Bruins have decided that the media are to blame, that reporters should only be able to ask specific questions, and definitely none about the shoddy and inconsistent officiating in their series with the Panthers.

That, a suspension, the sad case of Colorado Avalanche forward Val Nichushkin, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The media shouldn’t be asking Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery about officiating, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: The media is also creating false narratives, according to Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon.

Boston Hockey Now: A blunt and passionate post-Game 4 media scrum was finished off with some humor by Bruins star winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: That was some pretty blatant arrogance and condescension post-Game 4 from Panthers head coach Paul Maurice.

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: Will we see a fight in Game 5 between Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Fansided: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs try to sign potential free-agent defensemen Brett Pesce and Brandon Montour?

Detroit Hockey Now: An injury was suffered at the World Championships by Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Seth Appert is now the new assistant coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL

NHL.com: The Carolina Hurricanes staved off elimination again with a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.

TSN: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jeff Soucy was suspended one game for his cross-check to the face of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

Philly Hockey Now: Former NHLer and Stanley Cup champion Sergei Zubov will be coaching Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What is the point of keeping the core intact for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: Could the Chicago Blackhawks have what it takes to acquire Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner?

Colorado Hockey Now: It was a rough night for the Colorado Avalanche as they got smoked 5-1 by the Dallas Stars and before that, lost defenseman Devon Toews and forward Val Nichushkin.

San Jose Hockey Now: Expected top NHL Draft pick Macklin Celebrini is boosting season ticket subscriptions for the San Jose Sharks.