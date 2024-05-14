Jeremy Swayman Predicts A Game 5 Win For Bruins

Win or lose, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman always oozes optimistic enthusiasm. That was the case following his team’s frustrating 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins are facing elimination for a second time in this postseason after being forced to a Game 7 by the Toronto Maple Leafs before eliminating their Original 6 rival with a 2-1 overtime win on May 4. As he did following his team’s Game 5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jeremy Swayman predicted a win for the Bruins in Game 5 of his team’s second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

“Lot of confidence in this room,” Swayman said after making 38 saves in Game 4. “A lot of motivation in this room. I couldn’t be more excited to get down there and bring it back to Boston.”

Then Swayman channeled his inner Mark Messier and guaranteed that the Bruins would force a Game 6 against the Panthers at TD Garden on Friday night.

“It’s playoff hockey,” Swayman went on. “We better believe it because it’s reality. The reality is that we’re gonna go to Florida, and we’re gonna play the same game. We’re gonna get it done. I have no doubt about this group. We have a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation to bring it back to Boston because our fans deserve a lot better. We’re excited to do that.”

Unfortunately, Swayman’s guarantee that the Boston Bruins would beat the Maple Leafs in Game 6 in Toronto was not fulfilled but you have to love the 25-year-old’s confidence and swagger still.