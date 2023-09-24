Bruins Daily: Zacha; Lauko; Lightning Play Hardball With Stamkos

Pavel Zacha and Jakub Lauko have been early bright spots for the Boston Bruins in training camp.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

TSN: There’s a new defenseman running the top powerplay unit for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: Why are the Tampa Bay Lightning playing hardball with franchise legend and captain Steven Stamkos?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Not many jobs are safe at the 2023 Boston Bruins training camp, and one of the reasons is the physicality of players like Oskar Steen and Jakub Lauko.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery continues to see a high potential ceiling for center Pavel Zacha.

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The NHL has approved the transfer of ownership for the Ottawa Senators to the minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens, Michael Andlauer.

Detroit Hockey Now: Defenseman Moritz Seider and head coach Derek Lalonde are on the same page when translating offense from the blue line for the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is quickly becoming a leader in the dressing room for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Hockey Now: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman gave former Boston University goalie Drew Commesso high praise as the former tries to make the roster for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres had a huge scare with a training camp injury to defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

NYI Hockey Now: Some key players are returning from injuries for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: After general manager Tom Fitzgerald pumped his tires on the Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast last month, forward Alexander Holtz is ripping it up for the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: Could Connor McMichael wind up playing wing for the Washington Capitals?

Philly Hockey Now: Todd Fedoruk has been named radio color commentator for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby is looking for consistency for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: The competition for the third defensive pairing has been fierce for the Nashville Predators.

Carolina Hockey Now: It’s all about the process for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: Is head coach Paul Maurice over the 2023 Stanley Cup Final loss for the Florida Panthers?

Colorado Hockey Now: Can Ryan Johansen find his game again for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What will the goaltending be like for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: The preseason began in the Land Down Under for the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: What are the most significant battles in training camp for the San Jose Sharks?