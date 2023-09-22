Bruins Daily: Camp Opens; Zadorov; Bertuzzi, NHL Rumors

Boston Bruins training opened, and a Russian NHL player spoke up, and Tyler Bertuzzi confirmed he was always going to free agency.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: Finally, a Russian hockey player has spoken out against the unjustified Russian invasion and genocide in Russia. Thank you, Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov!

TSN: Contract talks have again cooled between the Calgary Flames center and Boston Bruins’ NHL trade target Elias Lindholm.

NHL.com: As reported here numerous times and confirmed by him again, former Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi never intended to sign with the Bruins. He was always going to test the unrestricted free-agent market, so he now plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins training camp on-ice sessions began on Thursday, and rookie center Matthew Poitras found himself on a line with superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Did the seven-game series loss to the Florida Panthers last April still play a deciding factor in the Boston Bruins giving the captaincy to Brad Marchand?

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens head coach Marty St. Louis will need to reshuffle his blue line with the injury to Chris Wideman.

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios continues lambasting exiled head coach Mike Babcock.

Chicago Hockey Now: Speaking of Chelios, he told a hilarious story on ‘Spittin’ Chiclets’ about leaving a game in Chicago early to drink with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Are the Buffalo Sabres closing in on contract extensions for defensemen Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Head coach Lindy Ruff has exercised his one-year extension option with the New Jersey Devils.

When will winger Max Pacioretty return to the lineup for the Washington Capitals?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Some fans may not like it, but forward Jeff Carter is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins’ trade target Oliver Ekman-Larsson is ready to prove himself with the Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: What exactly happened in Seattle last spring with Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin?

San Jose Hockey Now: It was not a great start to training camp for the San Jose Sharks as they found out they would be without captain Logan Couture.