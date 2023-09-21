Bruins Daily: Captain Marchand; DeBrusk Update; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins named Brad Marchand as their new captain, and did GM Don Sweeney pull Jake DeBrusk off the NHL trade market?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: The Tampa Bay Lightning are dragging their feet in contract talks with a now-frustrated captain Steven Stamkos.

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new center in potential 2024 unrestricted free agent William Nylander.

Ottawa Sun: Is Boston Bruins NHL trade target Shane Pinto getting any closer to a new contract with the Ottawa Senators?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have named their 27th captain in franchise history, and not surprisingly, it was 35-year-old veteran winger Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: New Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand thinks the turning point in his NHL career was when, in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he licked then-Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told the media on Wednesday that the team wants to extend winger Jake DeBrusk.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How much of an impact will newly acquired forward Tanner Pearson have on the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: General manager Steve Yzerman envisions some young prospects challenging for roster spots with the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago Hockey Now: There will be no captain this season for the Chicago Blackhawks.

NYI Hockey Now: Captain Anders Lee has a message for those doubting the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: The NHL world may be thinking rebuild, but the players aren’t for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What will the bottom six forward group look like for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Florida Hockey Now: Recently retired Patric Hornqvist will now be a development consultant and scout for the Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: A player on a professional tryout failed his physical for the Colorado Avalanche.