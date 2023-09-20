Bruins Daily: Camp Centennial; Babcock Fallout; Trade Rumors

The NHL trade market might pick up just as the Boston Bruins kick off their 2023 training camp and preseason.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: What comes next for the floundering and embattled Columbus Blue Jackets?

TSN: What’s the latest on Boston Bruins NHL trade targets Mark Scheifele and Shane Pinto?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: It’s time to go camping and Camp Centennial for the Boston Bruins! Starting today, 57 players will compete for spots on the 2023-24 Centennial season roster for the Bruins. The roster has 33 forwards, 18 defensemen, and six goalies, with two players on professional tryouts in Danton Heinen and Alex Chiasson.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: As predicted, the Montreal Canadiens weren’t done on the NHL trade market. On Tuesday, the Canadiens acquired forward Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third round pick in exchange for goalie Casey DeSmith.

Detroit Hockey Now: Forward Artem Anisimov and goaltender Michael Hutchinson have signed professional tryout agreements with the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard stole the show, but who were the other standouts at the Tom Kurvers Showcase for the Chicago Blackhawks?

NYI Hockey Now: Can superstar forwards Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat rise to the occasion for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey: Our man in Jersey predicts the 2024 Stanley Cup will be hoisted by the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are excited for training camp to begin with a healthy Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson live up to the hype around the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Just over eight months after he was charged with a DUI in a golf cart, criminal charges were dropped for Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette.

Florida Hockey Now: With a new arena sponsor, business is booming for the Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: What are the most important dates this season for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What on this list by Chris Gawlik is the most likely to happen for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: What will the top nine forward group look like this season for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Here is the 2023 Training camp roster for the San Jose Sharks.