Bruins Daily: Captain Marchand? Blue Jackets Apologize

Is it really a given that the Boston Bruins will name Brad Marchand as the 21st captain in franchise history?

Did the Blue Jackets really own up to their mistakes?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: The Columbus Blue Jackets faced the media and apologized for their miscalculation in hiring Mike Babcock.

TSN: Get ready for some fun games between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs and some heavyweight bouts between Milan Lucic and Ryan Reaves!

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Is it starting to become a matter of will they rather than when will the Boston Bruins make Brad Marchand their next captain?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have filled their open assistant coach slot with their skills and skating consultant, John McLean.

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal rookies shined at the Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge, and one of their best players was controversial defenseman Logan Mailloux.

Chicago Hockey Now: Top overall pick at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Connor Bedard dazzled in his first game action for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Buffalo Hockey Now: 2022 first round draft pick (9th overall) Matthew Savoie was injured in the final Prospects Challenge game for the Buffalo Sabres.

NYI Hockey Now: Lane Lambert plans on being a more hands-on head coach for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey: What are the most crucial question marks facing each player for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: After being a frequent healthy scratch in his first six games with SKA St. Petersburg, 2023 seventh overall pick Matvei Michkov is finding his groove with Sochi and poised to join the Philadelphia Flyers eventually.

Carolina Hockey Now: Who will be the training camp surprises for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Florida Hockey Now: Can Matthew Tkachuk have another Hart Trophy-worthy season for the Florida Panthers?

Colorado Hockey Now: The newcomers are ready to chip in for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: What are the key training camp battles for the Vegas Golden Knights?