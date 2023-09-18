Bruins Daily: Lucic Effect; Babcock Resigns; NHL News

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic is having an instant impact on his new teammates, and Mike Babcock will likely never coach again in the NHL.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: As we hinted here at National Hockey Now, things were not going to end well for Mike Babcock in Columbus, and on Sunday, the 2008 Stanley Cup champion was fired by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

TSN: Is there any way Mike Babcock ever gets a job again in the NHL?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has a new friend and neighbor in Milan Lucic.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: Good luck to Chicago Blackhawks fans trying to keep expectations reasonable for Connor Bedard.

Detroit Hockey Now: Can the tallest player in the NHL, Elmer Soderbolm, make the 2023-24 roster for the Detroit Red Wings?

NYI Hockey Now: Is Hall of Famer Lou Lamoriello becoming detrimental to the New York Islanders?

Philly Hockey Now: When will we get to see the potential of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov?

Florida Hockey Now: Former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight explained why he took a break from hockey and the Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: The rookies are looking good for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Will Maxime Comtois make it as a professional tryout player for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Can top prospect Thomas Bordeleau make an impact and be on the 2023-24 roster for the San Jose Sharks?