Bruins Daily: New Threads And Centers; Bedard Shines

The Boston Bruins will have three new uniforms and two new top 6 centers in their Centennial 2023-24 season.

Connor Bedard gets tricky in his first NHL game action.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: There’s been plenty of chatter this weekend that Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock may lose his job by Monday. That begs the question, though, what about the guys who hired him in general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen and team president John Davidson?

ESPN: Fan feedback has been heard, and after just one season, changes are coming to digital board ads in the NHL.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Adidas jumped the gun on the Boston Bruins’ new jersey reveal, but the Bruins made it official at a fashion show and with a press release from team president Cam Neely.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand and head coach Jim Montgomery are confident in the new 1-2 center punch of Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle.

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: 2023 NHL Draft top pick overall Connor Bedard notched a hat trick in his first game action for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens rookies beat the Boston Bruins rookies behind an impressive performance from controversial defenseman Logan Mailloux.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will top prospect Marco Kasper make it through training camp and onto the 2023-24 roster for the Detroit Red Wings?

Philly Hockey Now: Top prospect Bobby Brink has been getting plenty of ice time at the Rookie Series for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What specifically about last season pissed off Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby?

Florida Hockey Now: Another season is about to begin for Former Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers 51-year-old winger Jaromir Jagr.

Vegas Hockey Now: Can prospect Brendan Brisson overcome the odds and make the roster for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Will prospect Jordan Spence earn a spot on the third defensive pairing for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Who are the prospects to watch this season that could go high in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft?