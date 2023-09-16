Bruins Confirm And Reveal Centennial Uniforms

About 3.5 hours after Adidas posted the Boston Bruins Centennial uniforms on their website, the Bruins sent a press release out on the new threads, with team President Cam Neely releasing a statement describing their significance.

“For reaching such a monumental milestone – our 100th year – we really wanted to do something special with the sweater,” Neely said. “We’re excited to introduce three bespoke jerseys, each featuring an original crest design as well as unique elements meant to honor a century of Bruins hockey.”

Fit for a Centennial 💯 pic.twitter.com/6TC9OE4dtJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 16, 2023

Addidas revealed the Boston Bruins Centennial uniforms ahead of the scheduled team revealing at Logan Airport on Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins were set to reveal their Centennial season uniforms during their Centennial Takeoff Fashion show in the JetBlue hangar at Logan Airport on Saturday night. However, thanks to unique sites like IceThetics, these new threads are usually dropped on social media before the teams make them public.

However, this time, it wasn’t a uniform aficionado site like IceThetics or social media that leaked the Boston Bruins’ new threads; it was the manufacturer of NHL uniforms, Adidas, who had them available on their website just over two hours before the Bruins’ season ticket holder event was set to begin. When asked by text if Adidas gave the Bruins a heads-up that they were making the three new jerseys available, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed they did not.

Soon after that, Icethetics tweeted the images out.

And they’ve leaked—here are the #NHLBruins new 100th anniversary uniforms for 2023-24. Images from the adidas website. Looks like they jumped the gun a bit. Official reveal just over an hour away. pic.twitter.com/UreefH98B2 — icethetics (@icethetics) September 16, 2023

Then someone named Radam Fox tweeted the uniforms on display from what appeared to be the NHL Store in New York City in reply to a tweet from Pete Blackburn earlier this week:

Two minutes later, IceThetics tweeted images of the home, away, and alternate jerseys that the Boston Bruins will wear during their 2023-24 Centennial season.

The new Bruins home jersey will remain black with a shinier gold throughout and the spoked B pays homage to the Bruins’ early eighties to mid-nineties uniforms. The away jerseys do the same but the spoked B is black. The only difference between the jerseys and those that former Boston Bruins and hall of famers Ray Bourque and Cam Neely wore for so long is there are more stripes on the sleeves, there is no growling bear on the shoulders, and a Centennial logo will be on the right shoulder.

As for the alternates, they definitely resemble the 2010 Winter Classic jerseys – except they’re a white base – and are a throwback to the 1920’s-1940’s. The crest also has 1924 in it, the first year of the franchise.