Lindholm Loving His New Neighbor/Teammate Lucic

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was recently asked if he had a chance to catch up with his new teammate Milan Lucic, whom Bruins fans and media are already quite familiar with.

“He’s going to be my neighbor now, so I’m going to know him even more,” Lindholm told the media, smiling, this past Thursday. “He’s a great guy. It’s fun to have those guys around.”

Lindholm also realizes why the Boston Bruins wanted the former Bruin around again and signed him to a one-year, $1 million contract on July 1.

“Obviously, he’s part of the Bruins’ history as well, so I think it’s so special getting guys like that back,” Lindholm said. “He’s been through this culture. Losing a guy like ‘Bergy’ (Patrice Bergeron), we get a guy like Lucic who’s been around the culture. So, I think it will be a great contribution to the team.”

Milan Lucic played eight seasons in Boston before being dealt to the Los Angeles Kings at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The 2006 second round (50th overall) draft pick notched just 19 points last season, but Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney didn’t bring Lucic back to boost the team offense. After losing team captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins are hoping Lucic and potential new captain Brad Marchand can help keep that leadership of the past 15 years alive as they transition into a new era of leadership. They also don’t mind the 6-foot-3, 240-pound winger’s physical presence on the ice.

“He’s a hell of a player; he works hard, looks good out there and looks strong,”Lindholm said. So, I’m super excited on having him in the locker room too. You can tell that he’s comfortable around all the guys here, so super happy to have him on my side.”