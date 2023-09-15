Bruins Daily: Captain Update; DeBrusk; Babcock; Recchi

The Boston Bruins will have a new captain this season, but will they still have Jake DeBrusk after this season?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

ESPN: The NHLPA and the Columbus Blue Jackets met to dig more into the controversy surrounding Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock.

NHL.com: Former Bruins winger Nick Ritchie has signed a professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that the team will name a captain before the 2023-24 regular season begins but did not say if it would be Brad Marchand or Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins don’t seem interested in signing a contract extension with winger Jake DeBrusk.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: There’s no love lost between Mike Babcock and former Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Aaron Ward.

Philly Hockey Now: After being named to the ‘Historic 100’ list for the Boston Bruins earlier this week, former Bruins forward Mark Recchi discovered he would be inducted into the team Hall of Fame for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal Hockey Now: One team expected to be busy on the NHL trade market this season is the Montreal Canadiens.

NYI Hockey Now: Former New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey has signed a professional tryout with the Ottawa Senators.

Washington Hockey Now: Are the Washington Capitals in the same rebuilding stage as the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby has joined the unofficial workouts for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Southeast Showcase kicks off on Friday, and one team to watch is the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard is set to light up the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: With goalie Pavel Francouz not expected to be ready for training camp, one team to watch on the NHL trade market is the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: John McCarthy denied trying to force former San Jose Sharks Martin Kaut into fighting.