Montgomery Confirms Bruins Will Name A Captain

PLYMOUTH, MA — There has been some speculation that the Boston Bruins may do a captain by committee this season instead of naming one specific player as their captain, but head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to the media Thursday only one player will wear the ‘C’ on his jersey.

“I think we are trending in the right direction towards having someone be our captain [this season],” the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said. “We’ve had internal conversations, and I think decisions will be made. I don’t know if there’s a timeline on that yet. We have enough real good leaders where we could have a captain that would be leading us.”

Considering the last two captains of the Boston Bruins were Zdeno Chara (2006-2020) and the recently retired Patrice Bergeron (2021-23), the next Bruins captain will have some big skates to fill. Montgomery said it would be on that player to find his comfort zone and niche in the captain role but that he and the current leadership core will be there for their new captain.

“Someone that is confident in who they are, someone that isn’t afraid to put his arm around a teammate, and also hold a teammate accountable,” Montgomery replied when asked what he expects from his new captain. “And also not afraid to come in my office and hold me accountable to what he believes in and make sure I’m doing the right thing for this organization.

He’s the go-between, between the players and the coaches, and he’s got to be comfortable communicating with everyone…and you guys [the media], being able to be there every day for you guys to have a source, as the pulse of the team, and who’s the leader of our team.”

That said, the Boston Bruins bench boss knows there will be an adjustment period for all involved with no Bergeron around the team anymore.

“I’m going to have an adjustment with whoever the captain is because I had a relationship with Bergy that’s going to be different with them,” Montgomery said. “It’s no different than when you’re working at work. You have colleagues that you communicate with differently, and some you have to listen more to.

With Bergeron, it was 50/50. I may have to talk more with this person because they’re looking for a little more guidance than maybe Bergeron was because this is their first time being a captain of the Boston Bruins. That’s just working on your relationship and both of you being open-minded and communicating.”