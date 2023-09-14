Bruins Daily: McAvoy Slams NY Jets; Neutral Babcock Update

Boston Bruins defenseman and New York Giants fan Charlie McAvoy slammed the New York Jets.

What’s the latest on Mike Babcock?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: Here’s a neutral and connected take on the ongoing saga with Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock.

TSN: There will be 11 players on professional tryouts at training camp for the Arizona Coyotes.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: There is no sympathy for the New York Jets coming from Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy after what happened to their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Boston Hockey Now: Can the Bruins find a solution at center in prospect Matthew Poitras?

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The future is on display at rookie camp for the Montreal Canadiens.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins farmhand goalie Keith Kinkaid has signed a one-year, two-way ($775,000 NHL cap hit) contract with the New Jersey Devils.

NYI Hockey Now: After being traded from them this past June, forward Josh Bailey wrote a heartfelt goodbye letter in the Player’s Tribune to the New York Islanders and their fans.

Washington Hockey Now: Can the Washington Capitals hang in a tough division led by the favorite Carolina Hurricanes?

Philly Hockey Now: Can the Broad Street Bully mentality, or at least a modern version, return to the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens unofficial practice had a familiar face to Pittsburgh Penguins fans taking part on Wednesday: defenseman Kris Letang.

Nashville Hockey Now: Here are three 2023-24 season predictions for the Nashville Predators.

Detroit Hockey Now: What are the best/worst-case scenarios for the Detroit Red Wings this season?

Colorado Hockey Now: Could NHL veteran winger Tomas Tatar be an under-the-radar signing and the perfect fit for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: Will former Anaheim Ducks center Maxime Comtois be a diamond in the rough find for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Who are the best rookies to watch at rookie camp for the Los Angeles Kings?