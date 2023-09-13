Charlie McAvoy To NY Jets Fans: ‘You Guys Are F–Ked!’

In a recent interview with ESPN NHL columnist Greg Wyshynski, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy didn’t hold back when discussing the New York Jets.

Like all Boston pro sports athletes, Charlie McAvoy does his best to support all Boston sports teams. However, McAvoy is still faithful to his Jericho, New York roots and remains a diehard New York Giants fan. While that may not sit well with some Boston Bruins and Boston sports fans, they may forgive McAvoy, given their mutual hate of the Jets. While talking with Wyshynski, a diehard Jets fan, at the NHL/NHLPA media tour in Las Vegas this week, McAvoy was asked about the Giants’ embarrassing season-opening 40-0 loss to their arch-rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

“My Giants might just be broken. That’s the kind of loss that breaks you. You’re like, ‘Should we even be in this league?'” McAvoy replied. “That broke my heart. But honestly, you guys [Jets fans] are f–ked!”

I asked @NHLBruins Charlie McAvoy if my @nyjets or his @Giants were more screwed after Week 1: "My Giants might just be broken. That's the kind of loss that breaks you. You're like, 'Should we even be in this league?' That broke my heart. "But honestly, you guys are fucked." — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 12, 2023

For those of you who have been living in a cave this week, the Jets lost superstar and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the Jets’ season Monday night. While no one cheers for an injury, even to a rival, the Jets losing Rodgers for the season has Patriots fans thinking they may have a chance now in the AFC East as the Jets hand the quarterback reigns over to Zach Wilson, who is 8-14 as a starter, with 16 career touchdown passes and 22 interceptions.

For you Jets fans who won’t be betting on the Jets or the NFL anymore, online casino bonus guide might be helpful if you hit the tables or poker.

As for McAvoy, Boston Bruins, and Boston sports fans don’t need to fret because just as he has whenever he can fit it into his schedule, the 25-year-old, 6-foot-1, 209-pound defenseman, who now resides full-time in Boston with his wife, Kiley (a Marshfield, MA native), will attend New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics games.