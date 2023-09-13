Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Bruins Legends; Babcock Accusations

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins drop their Top 100 team, and is Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock in hot water again?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Spittin’ Chiclets: Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette dropped a bomb on the most recent Spittin’ Chiclets episode with some pretty serious accusations against embattled Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock.

TSN: That brought fast and furious denials from the Blue Jackets, Babcock, and team captain Boone Jenner.

But rather than back down, Bissonnette doubled down on his accusations that Babcock is once again humiliating players:

Former NHLer Mike Commodore, who played for Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings – and is a staunch Babcock hater – backed up Bissonnette’s claims:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In coordination with their Centennial season celebration, the Boston Bruins dropped their ‘Historic 100’ squad. Bobby Orr and all the current and future Hall of Famers made the cut, but what about the likes of Shawn Thornton and Milan Lucic?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will kick off Rookie Camp today, and all eyes will be on highly touted rookie Fabian Lysell.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Could we see a heavyweight bout this season between Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Does the 2023 Stanley Cup contender list include the New Jersey Devils?

NYI Hockey Now: What will the powerplay look like for the New York Islanders?

Philly Hockey Now: When will the Philadelphia sports scene embrace the Philadelphia Flyers again?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the unofficial forward lines an indication of things to come for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Florida Hockey Now: Hart Trophy finalist Matthew Tkachuk is ready to rock again for the Florida Panthers.

Chicago Hockey Now: How long will it take for former Boston University goalie Drew Commesso to make the roster for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Forward Tomas Tatar has signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Center Maxime Comtois has signed a professional tryout contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2023 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now. Not affiliated with the Boston Bruins or the NHL.