Bruins Daily: Bruins Legends; Babcock Accusations

The Boston Bruins drop their Top 100 team, and is Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock in hot water again?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Spittin’ Chiclets: Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette dropped a bomb on the most recent Spittin’ Chiclets episode with some pretty serious accusations against embattled Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock.

Mike Babcock has allegedly been asking various Blue Jackets to see their phones then AirPlaying their photos on his office TV. 📺: https://t.co/sFJxtm8Pp2 pic.twitter.com/zsiql2uJ5x — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 12, 2023

TSN: That brought fast and furious denials from the Blue Jackets, Babcock, and team captain Boone Jenner.

But rather than back down, Bissonnette doubled down on his accusations that Babcock is once again humiliating players:

Tell Babs to knock off the bullshit. Enough with putting guys on the spot in the coaches room asking them to link their phones up to airplay mode and grilling them. I’ve had tons of players confirm it. Smarten the fuck up Babs. Shove your statement up his ass. https://t.co/iYaAvORBb7 — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 12, 2023

Former NHLer Mike Commodore, who played for Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings – and is a staunch Babcock hater – backed up Bissonnette’s claims:

ATTENTION all CBJ players & prospects…hide yo phones at training camp this year…Babs the Perverted Bully will be looking to airplay and scroll through your camera roll on big screen TV..”get to know you” is BS..airplay = he wants to intimidate & embarrass. #BabsThePervert pic.twitter.com/aKcPLPJqSE — Mike Commodore (@commie22) September 12, 2023

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In coordination with their Centennial season celebration, the Boston Bruins dropped their ‘Historic 100’ squad. Bobby Orr and all the current and future Hall of Famers made the cut, but what about the likes of Shawn Thornton and Milan Lucic?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will kick off Rookie Camp today, and all eyes will be on highly touted rookie Fabian Lysell.

National Hockey Now

