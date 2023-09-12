Boston Bruins Announce ‘Historic 100’ List Of Players

In coordination with their 2023-24 Centennial season, the Boston Bruins have announced the ‘Historic 100’ list of the team’s 100 most legendary players.

The list was voted on and compiled by the team’s All-Centennial Team Committee of journalists and media members, historians, and members of the hockey community.

As expected, hall of famers such as Bobby Orr, Eddie Shore, Milt Schmidt, Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque and team president Cam Neely were on the ‘Historic 100’ list. To no one’s surprise future hall of famers and former Boston Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron also made the list.

There were also what some consider surprises, like current Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic and former Bruins wingers Shawn Thornton and Nathan Horton.

The All-Centennial Team Committee has also selected the All-Centennial team (12 forwards, 6 defensemen, 2 goaltenders) that will be revealed at the Centennial Gala on Thursday, October 12.

Here’s the complete list of the Boston Bruins ‘Historic 100’:

Jason Allison, Don Awrey, P.J. Axelsson, Ace Bailey, Marty Barry, Bobby Bauer, Patrice Bergeron, Leo Boivin, Ray Bourque, Johnny Boychuk, Frank Brimsek, Johnny Bucyk, Herb Cain, Wayne Cashman, Zdeno Chara, Gerry Cheevers, Dit Clapper, Roy Conacher, Bill Cowley, Jack Crawford, Keith Crowder, Byron Dafoe, Gary Doak, Ted Donato, Woody Dumart, Phil Esposito, Andrew Ference, Fernie Flaman, Gilles Gilbert, Ted Green, Lionel Hitchman, Ken R. Hodge, Flash Hollett, Nathan Horton, Bronco Horvath, Craig Janney, Eddie Johnston, Stan Jonathan, Steve Kasper, Phil Kessel, Gord Kluzak, David Krejci, Torey Krug, Leo Labine, Reggie Lemelin, Ken Linseman, Milan Lucic, Fleming Mackell, Brad Marchand, Don Marcotte, Charlie McAvoy, Don McKenney, Johnny McKenzie, Peter McNab, Rick Middleton, Mike Milbury, Doug Mohns, Andy Moog, Glen Murray, Cam Neely, Mike O’Connell, Willie O’Ree, Terry O’Reilly, Adam Oates, Harry Oliver, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, David Pastrnak, Barry Pederson, Pete Peeters, Johnny Peirson, Bill Quackenbush, Tuukka Rask, Jean Ratelle, Mark Recchi, Sergei Samsonov, Derek Sanderson, Ed Sandford, Marc Savard, Bobby Schmautz, Milt Schmidt, Dennis Seidenberg, Gregg Sheppard, Eddie Shore, Charlie Simmer, Dallas Smith, Rick Smith, Fred Stanfield, Vic Stasiuk, Don Sweeney, Tim Thomas, Tiny Thompson, Joe Thornton, Shawn Thornton, Jerry Toppazzini, Carol Vadnais, Cooney Weiland, John Wensink, Glen Wesley, Eddie Westfall