Bruins Unveil Centennial Celebration Plans

The Boston Bruins are ready to celebrate their 100th birthday with you!

The Boston Bruins are set to become the first NHL team based in the United States and only the third NHL team overall to hit the centennial milestone.

“The Boston Bruins are an important part of the fabric of the City of Boston, and we are excited and proud to be the first U.S. team in the National Hockey League to reach the centennial milestone,” Boston Bruins CEO and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs said in a press release from the team on Wednesday. “We look forward to celebrating this historic occasion with our fans, players, alumni, associates, the City of Boston, and beyond.”

The Montreal Canadiens celebrated their centennial during the 2008-09 season with an official centennial game against the New York Rangers on December 4, 2009. The Toronto Maple Leafs did the same during the 2016-17 season and up until their 100th birthday on December 19, 2017. The Bruins will follow suit celebrating throughout the upcoming 2023-24 regular season and then resume the celebration in the 2024-25 season up until their 100th birthday on December 1, 2024.

The Centennial festivities will kick off on Saturday, September 16, with the Boston Bruins Centennial Takeoff. The takeoff will be a fashion-show-style event in which fans attending will see the debut of the club’s all-new Centennial jerseys and merchandise collection inside the JetBlue hangar at Logan Airport.

The Boston Bruins will welcome over 50 alumni as honored guests in Heritage Homecoming Week, Oct. 10-13. Then, before the Bruins season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11, there will be red carpet entrances and special appearances by members of the team’s championship teams and retired number alumni during a “Rafters Reunion” pregame ceremony.

“Honoring over 1,000 Bruins alumni will be a big part of our Centennial celebration,” Bruins team president Cam Neely said in the press release. “Our alumni are the lifeblood of this team. As a former player, I personally understand the honor and responsibility of wearing the Spoked-B, and I look forward to celebrating our alumni and their lasting impact on our club and city.”

The Bruins will also host a black-tie gala benefiting the Boston Bruins Foundation at the Fairmont Copley Plaza on Thursday, October 12.

For detailed information on all Bruins Centennial events and initiatives, visit BostonBruins.com/Centennial.