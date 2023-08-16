Bruins Sign Harvard Center John Farinacci

The Boston Bruins wasted no time tapping into the pool of unsigned college prospects that became unrestricted free agents this past Monday.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed former Harvard center John Farinacci to a two-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $910,000.

Farinacci was originally a 2019 third-round (76th overall) pick of the Arizona Coyotes, but the team failed to sign him by the August 15 deadline making him an unrestricted free agent. Farinacci was one of 24 NCAA prospects – including Boston Bruins defenseman prospect Dustyn McFaul (2018 sixth round, 181st overall) and Hingham, MA native and forward Jay O’Brien (Philadelphia Flyers, 2018 first round, 19th overall) – who became UFA’s on Monday.

Farinacci, 22, had five goals and 15 assists in 19 games for the Harvard Crimson this past season. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward played three seasons for Harvard and had 23 goals and 36 assists in 78 games. Farinacci was also playing for his uncle and former Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato, who has coached the Crimson since the 2004-05 season.

In a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday afternoon, Farinacci, who also played at the Dexter Southfield Academy and for the Boston Junior Eagles (16U AAA and 18U AAA), told reporters it was a no-brainer to sign with the Boston Bruins.

“I loved everything the Bruins had to offer, and I’m super excited,” Farinacci told reporters. “Nothing could compare to the opportunity to join the Bruins.”

Farinacci said he tries to model himself and his game after recently retired and future hall-of-fame Bruins center Patrice Bergeron.

“I see myself as a 200-foot centerman,” Farinacci said. “I think I can play on both ends of the ice, good on faceoffs. I think I can play any role that I need to. I kind of pride myself on being somebody that can do that. I think my hockey sense, intangible-wise, is probably my biggest strength.

Obviously not comparing myself at all, but a guy that I watched a ton and really tried to emulate myself after was Patrice Bergeron. I think the way that he played the game was amazing. That’s a guy that I try to play like as much as I can.”