Bruins Daily: Canadiens Trades; Toews; RIP Rick Jeanneret

The Boston Bruins haven’t been busy on the NHL trade market, but their arch-rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, sure have been.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins wasted no time tapping into the late summer NCAA free agent pool and signed Harvard center John Farinacci.

Boston Hockey Now: Get ready for a party, Boston Bruins fans! The Bruins announced their event schedule for their Centennial season.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: General Manager Kent Hughes has utilized the NHL trade market and waiver wire to change the perception of the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Speaking of Kent Hughes, he has let it be known that recently acquired goalie Casey DeSmith is available on the NHL trade market only weeks after acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit Hockey Now: Time was up with the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, and that’s why he was moved on the NHL trade market to the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week.

Chicago Hockey Now: Longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is stepping away from hockey and has made it clear his time with the Blackhawks on the ice is over.

NYI Hockey Now: What can the New York Islanders reasonably expect from star center Mathew Barzal this season?

Philly Hockey Now: What are the must-see games to attend this season for Philadelphia Flyers fans?

Nashville Hockey Now: What rookies could emerge as key players for the Nashville Predators?

Florida Hockey Now: Without Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour to start the season, what will the blue line look like for the Florida Panthers to start the season?

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche and goalie prospect Ivan Zhigalov have mutually parted ways.

Vegas Hockey Now: How will the Vegas Golden Knights sign original ‘Misfit’ and 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault to a contract extension?

San Jose Hockey Now: How will newly acquired Mike Hoffman and Jan Rutta fit in with the San Jose Sharks?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Buffalo Sabres legendary radio and TV man Rick Jeanneret has passed away, but his voice will never be silenced. Thanks for the memories, Rick!

Note: Boston Bruins fans may want to turn this down when it gets to Jeanneret’s most famous call.