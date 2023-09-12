Bruins Set Roster For Rookie Camp, Prospects Challenge

The Boston Bruins have announced their roster and schedule for their 2023-24 Rookie Camp and the 2023 Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge.

The Boston Bruins rookie camp will begin with practices at Warrior Arena, the team’s practice facility in Brighton, MA, on Wednesday and Thursday before the rookies travel to Buffalo later on Thursday. The Bruins rookie squad will then play the Pittsburgh Penguins rookie squad on Friday (3:30 p.m. ET), the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET), and practice on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. They then close the challenge and rookie camp on Monday at 10 a.m. ET with a game against the New Jersey Devils rookie team.

As for the roster, plenty of the team’s top prospects will participate this year. Forwards Johnny Beecher, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, and defensemen Mason Lohrei will all be practicing and playing.

Forwards Julien Beland, Ty Halaburda, and Adam Mechura, defensemen Grayden Siepmann and Blake Smith, and both goalies William Rousseau and Samuel St.-Hilaire will all be participating as camp invites.

The 2023-24 Boston Bruins training camp is expected to start on Sept. 20, and the team’s first preseason game will take place at TD Garden against the New York Rangers at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 24.

Here’s the full roster for the 2023 Boston Bruins Rookie Camp and the Sabres Prospects Challenge:

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Julien Beland*, John Farinacci, Ty Halaburda*, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura*, Georgii Merkulov, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Luke Toporowski Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ethan Ritchie, Grayden Siepmann*, Blake Smith*