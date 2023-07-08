Fabian Lysell Ready To Take Next Step

After his first year in professional hockey with the Providence Bruins, Boston Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell is focused on making the Bruins’ 2023-24 roster.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound, 20-year-old winger had quite the first full season playing in North America. He notched 37 points (14 goals and 23 assists) in 54 regular season games for the Providence Bruins and played with Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championship over the holidays.

The 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs didn’t go quite as well. Fabian Lysell had one assist in three games against the Hartford Wolf Pack in the first round before taking a nasty hit in game three and missed the rest of the series, which the P-Bruins lost.

“I think he’s continuing to take the steps forward,” Boston Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner told reporters earlier this week. “Unfortunately for him, he took a cheap shot (in the playoffs) that slowed him a little bit this summer, but it was good on him to be here this week and working hard, and it’s good to see him on the ice again.”

Rough few minutes as Fabian Lysell gets out of the penalty box and gets absolutely drilled up high. Definitely a little on the cheap side. Wolff and Koppanen take exception to the hit and get involved. Blood on the ice, Lysell to the room.

Still feeling the effects of the playoff injury — Fabian Lysell started the 2023 Bruins Development Camp out in a non-contact jersey but switched back to a regular jersey on Thursday and fully participated in Friday’s scrimmage. With a year of pro hockey on his resume now, Lysell seems much more confident about where his game is this summer.

“I feel pretty good,” Lysell stated about his health to reporters on Friday. “You’re not 100 percent comfortable with the puck and all that, but I feel like my conditioning was pretty well. After every shift, I felt like I recovered like I wanted to. It’s a great experience and something to build on going home now.”

The Boston Bruins’ 2021 first-round (21st overall) draft pick was certainly feeling it at this year’s camp. If he can get that feeling back at training camp, he could be one of the ‘younger guys’ Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney mentioned turning to for some depth come September. Lysell’s speed, playmaking, and shot are exceptional. Regardless, he has a plan to give himself the best shot of making the big club this year:

“I have talked to a bunch of different coaches about what to put the focus on the last two months here before coming into camp, and I feel like I have a good plan for the next two months before coming in.”