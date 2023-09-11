Zdeno Chara Training For The New York City Marathon

With one Boston Marathon already on his resume, former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is now training to run in the 2023 New York City Marathon on Nov. 5.

Right up until the end of his 24-season NHL career, Chara left his teammates in astonishment at his daily workout regimen, and that discipline and passion to push his body to the limits has not waned.

“No,” Chara told The New York Post recently, “I didn’t take any kind of break. I kind of sustained the physical training. I was adding to my running, getting higher mileage, getting higher bike distances. And then at one point, I knew that I would like to talk to somebody who is more experienced and somebody who would be able to put me on maybe more specific programs to reach some of the goals I set for myself. And obviously marathons was one of them. Some triathlons, Ironmans would also be in my vision.”

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound future Hockey Hall of Famer finished the Boston Marathon in 3:38.23, and now in November, he’ll run the New York City Marathon in partnership with New Balance. However, the 46-year-old Chara has no plans on stopping there. He told The Post that he also plans on running marathons in Berlin, Tokyo, London, and Chicago.

“Finding the limit,” Chara said. “Sometimes you get into different mindsets and you learn about yourself a lot through these challenges, through these good runs, bad runs. It’s just, I don’t know how to really explain it, but it’s something that it’s teaching you something about yourself. And it’s a very humbling experience.”

Zdeno Chara is also becoming to not just running marathons but to the running community and support surrounding it.

“Being part of racing or being a part of some runs, it’s addictive,” the Boston Bruins legend said. “It’s something that you start and then it becomes something that you’re looking forward to the next one and then you want to be part of the next one. It’s something that draws me in.

You have spread out crowds throughout the races [that] number thousands of people and it’s electrifying. It’s unbelievable energy and it’s exciting. And then once you get to the finish, it’s super, super rewarding.”