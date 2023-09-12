Bruins Daily: Chara Keeps Running; Is Suzuki Captain-Worthy?

Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will be running in another marathon, and is Nick Suzuki the real captain of the Montreal Canadiens?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Marathon was just the beginning of a series of marathons coming up for former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Former Montreal Canadiens goalie coach Stephane Waite continues to have sour grapes about being fired by the team two years ago. On Monday, he unloaded his frustration on Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will goaltending still be a significant weakness for the Buffalo Sabres, or have they found their guy in rookie Devon Levi?

New Jersey Hockey Now: I am late posting this, but congratulations to former New Jersey Devils captain, 2000 Stanley Cup champion, and Boston Bruins general manager Jamie Langenbrunner on being inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

NYI Hockey Now: Speaking of former New Jersey Devils captains, Zach Parise will not be in training camp or start the season for the New York Islanders.

Washington Hockey Now: The rookie camp roster is set for the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: What’s the latest on the saga that is Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can former Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari make the 2023-24 roster for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: What forwards are on the roster bubble for the Nashville Predators?

Carolina Hockey Now: Forwards Kieffer Bellows and Jayden Halbgewachs have signed professional tryout contracts with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: Can a banged-up Florida Panthers blue line live up to expectations without Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour to start the season?

Chicago Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks Rookie Camp and the Tom Kurvers Rookie Challenge will give fans their first chance to see 2023 top pick overall, Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: Could Gabriel Landeskog really return in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What will the forward lines look like for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Where will Pierre-Luc Dubois fit on the powerplay for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Does the current rebuild for the San Jose Sharks look familiar?

NHL

TSN: Quinn Hughes is the new captain of the Vancouver Canucks.

Sportsnet: Can the playoff experience of the last few seasons lead to a Stanley Cup for the Edmonton Oilers?