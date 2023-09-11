Bruins Daily: Chiasson Knows PTO’s; Remembering 9-11

Alex Chiasson hopes the Boston Bruins become the fifth team he signs with after a professional tryout.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and remembering 9-11 in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins be the fifth team that former Boston University forward Alex Chiasson signs with via a professional tryout?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How will the Montreal Canadiens utilize one of their newest acquisitions, forward Alex Newhook?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Can young winger J-J Peterka take the next step for the Buffalo Sabres?

New Jersey Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald remains very high on prospect Alexander Holtz.

NYI Hockey Now: Former New York Islanders forward Andrew Ladd has called it a career.

Washington Hockey Now: After beating Hodgkin’s lymphoma, top prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko hopes to make the Washington Capitals roster soon.

Philly Hockey Now: What would constitute a successful season for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What were the biggest offseason surprises and disappointments for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: The rookie camp roster and dates are set for the Nashville Predators.

Florida Hockey Now: Forward Anton Lundell is hungrier than ever after a long playoff run with the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Ottawa Senators have begun a smear campaign of their former and now current Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat.

Chicago Hockey Now: The bad blood is gone, and the Chicago Blackhawks will retire the No. 7 of former Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios.

Colorado Hockey Now: Forward Saku Maenalanen has signed a professional tryout with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Will the Stanley Cup hangover and the pressure from winning the Cup be too much for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: The USA Hockey Hall of Fame will induct former Los Angeles Kings captain Dustin Brown this fall.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who are the four most surprising teams in San Jose Sharks history?

NHL

Sportsnet: Could three goalies dress for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season?

NESN: Finally, I wrote this column for NESN back in 2009. 9/11/01 was my first day on the Boston Bruins beat, but sadly, that’s why I will never forget that day. To Ace Bailey, Mark Bavis, and all the NYPD and NYFD I knew that were lost on that day, we will never forget you!