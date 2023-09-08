Bruins Daily: Devils Goalies; Hellebucyk, Scheifele Rumors

What’s the latest on the New Jersey Devils goalie situation and the NHL trade rumors surrounding Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele and goalie Connor Hellebucyk?

That, NHL news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: As FOBHN Ken Wiebe reported, as the Winnipeg Jets begin their ‘Captain’s’ practices, all eyes are on potential 2024 unrestricted free agents Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebucyk. Will they be moved on the NHL trade market?

TSN: The Arizona Coyotes have extended the contract of general manager Bill Armstrong.

National Hockey Now

Murphy’s Hockey Law: Are the New Jersey Devils still seeking goalie help on the NHL trade market? Here’s the latest Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast featuring Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

New Jersey Hockey Now: What four players have the most to prove for the New Jersey Devils?

Buffalo Hockey Now: How will the $64.4 million contract extension that Jake Sanderson signed with the Ottawa Senators affect the next contract for Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power?

NYI Hockey Now: How do fans feel about the 2023-24 New York Islanders?

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals have high hopes for top prospect Hendrix Lapierre.

Philly Hockey Now: With a new two-year, $4.2 million ($2.1M AAV) contract extension signed, the time is now for Morgan Frost to step up for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is general manager Kyle Dubas done wheeling and dealing for now on the NHL trade market for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: What are the top storylines to watch in training camp for the Nashville Predators?

Florida Hockey Now: Center Sam Reinhart has found a home with the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: How will the $64.4 million contract extension that Jake Sanderson signed with the Ottawa Senators affect the next contract for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider?

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks announced they will retire the No. 7 this season in honor of former Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios.

Colorado Hockey Now: Former junior hockey linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin have been reunited with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Adin Hill and Logan Thompson are ready to form a formidable goaltending duo for the Vegas Golden Knights.

LA Hockey Now: Who are four dark horse candidates to earn roster spots out of the Los Angeles Kings camp?