Bruins Daily: Bruins, Pinto; Kane Rumors; Sanderson Extension

Will the Boston Bruins make a push to acquire Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto?

Speaking of the Senators, they locked up a key part of their future on Wednesday night.

What’s the latest on Patrick Kane?

That, more Bruins news and NHL news, and all the latest NHL rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The price will be high for the Boston Bruins to acquire unsigned Ottawa Senators restricted free agent center Shane Pinto.

Boston Hockey Now: Make no mistake, the Boston Bruins need and want top-six minutes and quality play from veteran center Charlie Coyle.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens initiate contract extension talks with goalie Samuel Montembeault?

NYI Hockey Now: What can the New York Islanders and their fans expect from defenseman Noah Dobson?

Washington Hockey Now: Is prospect winger Andrew Cristall the sixth-best prospect for the Washington Capitals?

Philly Hockey Now: Center Morgan Frost has signed a two-year, $4.2 million ($2.1M AAV) contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson has been named a senior advisor of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: 25-year-old goalie Dylan Wells has inked a professional tryout agreement with the Nashville Predators.

Carolina Hockey Now: After a career season, is center Martin Necas worried about a contract extension with the Carolina Hurricanes?

Florida Hockey Now: After helping to lead his team to within three wins of their first Stanley Cup, winger Matthew Tkachuk feels lucky to be playing for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Is longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane really interested in signing with the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: The big guns are starting to trickle in at ‘Captain’s’ practice for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: How many points will Jack Eichel have this season for the Vegas Golden Knights?

NHL

TSN: Defenseman Jake Sanderson has signed an eight-year, $64.4 million ($8.05M AAV) contract extension with the Ottawa Senators.

Sportsnet: After battling mental health issues and being in NHL trade rumors, Brock Boeser is ready to have a huge season for the Vancouver Canucks.