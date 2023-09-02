Bruins Daily: Rask Rumor False; Lindholm-Flames Update

Another narrative about former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has been shot down, and Elias Lindholm is still open to staying with the Flames.

That Boston Bruins news and NHL news and rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Despite another rumor about him being dispelled, the false narratives surrounding former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will probably remain.

NHL

TSN: Boston Bruins trade target Elias Lindholm continues to leave the door open on signing an extension with the Calgary Flames.

ESPN: How will the one-year contracts signed this offseason affect the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: What NHL free agents could wind up in professional tryouts with the Montreal Canadiens?

Philly Hockey Now: Despite an IIHF ruling stating that he could not pay in the KHL and must return to the NHL, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov played in the KHL season opener.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Bob Errey, longtime telecast analyst, and play-by-play man Steve Mears will not return in those positions for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: What would’ve happened if Predators fans’ favorite player finished their careers with the Nashville Predators?

Carolina Hockey Now: Daniel Bochner has been hired as a developmental coach for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: It’s almost time for the return of the 2023 Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde is thrilled about his team acquiring forward Alex DeBrincat.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Tom Kurvers Showcase will feature 2023 No. 1 overall pick and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: Hall of Famer and Russian hockey legend Igor Larionov is mentoring Colorado Avalanche prospect Nikolai Kovalenko.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Rookie Faceoff roster has been announced for the Vegas Golden Knights.

LA Hockey Now: What will the offense look like for the 2023-24 Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Could AHL lifer and defenseman Leon Gawanke make the 2023-24 San Jose Sharks roster?