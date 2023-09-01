Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Kessel Update; NESN To Run Sportsnet Pittsburgh
In addition to broadcasting Boston Bruins games, NESN will now run another team’s local TV coverage.
Does a Phil Kessel-Bruins reunion make sense?
That Boston Bruins news and NHL news and rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Could we see a reunion between the Boston Bruins and veteran NHL winger Phil Kessel?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: NESN, who broadcasts the Boston Bruins, will also now manage Sportsnet Pittsburgh, the new local network for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
TSN: Get ready for NHL free agent rumors on Patrick Kane to rekindle.
Sportsnet: Once again, hockey culture is failing with the hiring of Bill Peters.
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: Some contentious debates occurred in pre-NHL Draft meetings for the Montreal Canadiens.
Buffalo Hockey Now: Just as the Bruins will be, Buffalo Sabres games will be broadcast 15 times on either TNT, Hulu, Hulu+, ESPN+, ESPN, or ABC.
New Jersey Hockey Now: Don’t expect the New Jersey Devils to rush the ascent to the NHL for their 2022 first-round pick Simon Nemec.
Nashville Hockey Now: Things are looking up again, with Barry Trotz becoming the new general manager of the Nashville Predators.
Florida Hockey Now: After a run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, 12 games will be broadcast nationally for the Florida Panthers.
Chicago Hockey Now: Should prospect Kevin Korchinski be an opening night addition to the lineup for the Chicago Blackhawks?
Colorado Hockey Now: Former Montreal Canadiens winger Jonathan Drouin is ready for a new chapter in his career and life with the Colorado Avalanche.
Vegas Hockey Now: Could Phil Kessel wind up returning to the Vegas Golden Knights?
LA Hockey Now: Can 2017 second-round pick Jaret Anderson-Dolan find his niche with the Los Angeles Kings?
San Jose Hockey Now: Is defense the key for Mikael Granlund to have a bounce-back season with the San Jose Sharks?