Bruins Daily: Kessel Update; NESN To Run Sportsnet Pittsburgh

In addition to broadcasting Boston Bruins games, NESN will now run another team’s local TV coverage.

That Boston Bruins news and NHL news and rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could we see a reunion between the Boston Bruins and veteran NHL winger Phil Kessel?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: NESN, who broadcasts the Boston Bruins, will also now manage Sportsnet Pittsburgh, the new local network for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL

TSN: Get ready for NHL free agent rumors on Patrick Kane to rekindle.

Sportsnet: Once again, hockey culture is failing with the hiring of Bill Peters.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Some contentious debates occurred in pre-NHL Draft meetings for the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Just as the Bruins will be, Buffalo Sabres games will be broadcast 15 times on either TNT, Hulu, Hulu+, ESPN+, ESPN, or ABC.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Don’t expect the New Jersey Devils to rush the ascent to the NHL for their 2022 first-round pick Simon Nemec.

Nashville Hockey Now: Things are looking up again, with Barry Trotz becoming the new general manager of the Nashville Predators.

Florida Hockey Now: After a run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, 12 games will be broadcast nationally for the Florida Panthers.

Chicago Hockey Now: Should prospect Kevin Korchinski be an opening night addition to the lineup for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Montreal Canadiens winger Jonathan Drouin is ready for a new chapter in his career and life with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Phil Kessel wind up returning to the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Can 2017 second-round pick Jaret Anderson-Dolan find his niche with the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Is defense the key for Mikael Granlund to have a bounce-back season with the San Jose Sharks?