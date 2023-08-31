Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Update; Peters Hiring; Keefe Extended

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk made it clear that he wants to remain with the Bruins beyond the upcoming season.

Bill Peters’ victim, Akim Aliu, calls out the hockey establishment after Peters was hired to coach again.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: What’s the latest on the contract status of Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will have 15 games televised on one either TNT, Hulu, ABC, ESPN+, or ESPN.

NHL

TSN: Despite not apologizing to former NHLer Akim Aliu once in the 13 years since he verbally abused Aliu with racial epithets, the Lethbridge Hurricanes thought hiring Bill Peters would be a good idea.

Editor’s note: This is just another example of how far the hockey culture has to go. Peters hasn’t shown remorse to Aliu or done anything to justify getting another chance to coach in North America, let alone be entrusted with developing young players.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs extended the contract of head coach Sheldon Keefe.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How will the Montreal Canadiens use 2022 top NHL Draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky this season?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs start to feel like home games for the Buffalo Sabres?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Here are three candidates for professional tryouts with the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: Sad news yesterday that an eye injury has forced Washington Capitals forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion Carl Hagelin to retire.

Philly Hockey Now: Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Boucher will replace new Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones as a ‘between the benches’ color man on TNT.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have inked a professional tryout agreement with forward Austin Wagner.

Detroit Hockey Now: An Alexander Ovechkin-Donald Trump encounter in 2018 again proves Trump’s strong allegiance to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Chicago Hockey Now: More on Bill Peters’s hiring and his connection to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Hockey Now: Was NHL Network’s Top 10 Goalies omission of Vegas Golden Knights goalies Logan Thompson and Adin Hill fair?

