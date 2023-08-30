Bruins Daily: Bet On The Bruins? Welcome PWHL!

Are the Boston Bruins a good team to bet on this coming season, even after their roster losses?

That Boston Bruins news and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could the hockey and NHL betting world be sleeping on the Boston Bruins?

NHL

TSN: From one Connor to another, Chicago Blackhawks top pick Connor Bedard is learning from Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

Sportsnet: If they need him to, Rasmus Andersson is ready to ’embrace the chaos’ and be the captain of the Calgary Flames.

ESPN: Welcome back to Women’s professional hockey with the PWHL!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How does the NHL trade market match up with the Montreal Canadiens?

Washington Hockey Now: I’m not exactly sure what I think about this, but the Washington Capitals will have a ‘Chia pet’ night for Caps forward Sonny Milano.

Philly Hockey Now: The dates are set for training camp and preseason for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Did anyone notice that the NHL Network Top 20 defensemen left out Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang?

Nashville Hockey Now: The ice is down at Bridgestone Arena for the Nashville Predators.

Carolina Hockey Now: Cory Conacher and Brendan Perlini have signed professional contract tryouts with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: Who will be on the opening night roster for the Florida Panthers?

Colorado Hockey Now: Will Jonathan Drouin be a sneaky-good pickup for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: Did the NHL Network mess up with their Top 10 Goalies ranking not including Vegas Golden Knights goalies Logan Thompson or Adin Hill?

LA Hockey Now: Will the Jaret Anderson-Dolan have a breakout season for the Los Angeles Kings?