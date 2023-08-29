Bruins Daily: Zacha Love; Ullmark; NHL News And Rumors

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is excited about a 1-2 punch of Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle up the middle this season.

That and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is excited about the No. 1 center potential of Pavel Zacha.

Boston Hockey Now: Did NHL Network botch their ranking of Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers have inked Professional Tryout contracts with veteran forwards Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter.

Sportsnet: What led to the new contract between center Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Montreal Hockey Now: One team that still seems poised to be active on the NHL trade market before the season starts is the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Terry Pegula’s sole focus will be hockey now as he has taken over as president of the Buffalo Sabres.

NYI Hockey Now: One goalie that ranked ahead of Linus Ullmark in the NHL Network Top 10 goalies list was New York Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin.

Washington Hockey Now: Brian MacLellan has been promoted to president of hockey operations and general manager of the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Who will be the four most improved players for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Fenway Sports Group inked a new TV deal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Florida Hockey Now: Miami will finally host events again for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Did the Detroit Red Wings rush former Red Wings forward Filip Zadina?

Chicago Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard has been training with reigning Hart Trophy winner and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid.

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Dallas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta has signed a professional tryout with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: When the NHL returns to international play, how many players will be from the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: What has to go right this season for the San Jose Sharks?