Bruins Daily: Senators Sale Approved; NHL News And Rumors

Some big names could still be moved on the NHL trade market before the 2023-24 NHL regular season begins.

There was not much Boston Bruins news this past week, but some more NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

TSN: The National Hockey League’s executive committee has reportedly approved Michael Andlauer to buy the Ottawa Senators.

Sportsnet: Ken Holland is confident he can continue to use the NHL trade market to find the right mix for the Edmonton Oilers.

ESPN: Who are some big names that could still be moved on the NHL trade market? Travis Konecny?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: A significant youth movement is coming for the Montreal Canadiens.

Philly Hockey Now: What will the opening night roster look like for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who are the Top 5 overrated Pittsburgh Penguins?

Carolina Hockey Now: The Chicago Wolves almost lost their head coach, Ryan Warsofsky, during their run to the 2022 Calder Cup Championship because he wouldn’t follow the lineup orders of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: Who will be the next star player to extend with the Florida Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: How is the 2019 NHL Draft class panning out for the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: Which players could hit the 20-goal plateau this season for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Sad story out of Finland as concussions have ended the career of 31-year-old former Colorado Avalanche and current Seattle Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi.

Vegas Hockey Now: If he becomes available on the NHL trade market, could the Vegas Golden Knights make a play for Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson?

LA Hockey Now: How good is the prospects pool of the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Can winger Mike Hoffman snap out of a two-year slump for the San Jose Sharks?