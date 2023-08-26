Bruins Daily: Opinions Vs. Trade Rumors; Galchenyuk To KHL

Could Vancouver Canucks star center Elias Pettersson wind up on the NHL trade market next spring or summer?

That; more NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: It would behoove Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, and any NHL GM, to keep tabs on the NHL trade availability of Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson.

Note: To the Canucks fans who claim this column was simply an NHL trade rumor, clickbait piece: Nowhere did I say Pettersson is on the NHL trade market right now, or he would be traded. However, based on his recent comments, and depending on how long this drags out, my opinion is that if you’re Sweeney or any NHL GM and don’t at least inquire, you’re not doing your job. As the famous saying goes, ‘If Wayne Gretzky can be traded, anyone can!’

NHL

TSN: Auston Matthews reiterated his love for the city of Toronto and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: After a disastrous end to a disastrous tenure in the NHL, Alex Galchenyuk is headed to the KHL.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Forward Kirby Dach is expected to play a more prominent role on the powerplay for the Montreal Canadiens.

Washington Hockey Now: When will Max Pacioretty debut for the Washington Capitals?

Philly Hockey Now: The Toronto Marlies (AHL) have signed former Philadelphia Flyers first-round pick and Hingham, MA native Jay O’Brien to a one-year contract.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: When they can extend him, what will the Pittsburgh Penguins have to pay captain Sidney Crosby?

Carolina Hockey Now: Can defenseman Nathan Beaulieu crack the lineup for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Nashville Hockey Now: What were the five best free agent signings by former Nashville Predators general manager David Poile?

Florida Hockey Now: Can former University of North Dakota star defenseman Matt Kiersted become a regular on the blue line for the Florida Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are blessed with a superstar captain in Dylan Larkin.

Chicago Hockey Now: If he had reached unrestricted free agency next July, would the Chicago Blackhawks have made a push for Auston Matthews?

Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the most underrated player ever in the history of the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What will the middle-six forward group look like for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: How good is the prospect pool for the San Jose Sharks?