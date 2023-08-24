Bruins Daily: Elias Lindholm Rumors; Auston Matthews Extension

The Boston Bruins are still eyeing Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm on the NHL trade market.

That; more NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If he’s still available on the NHL trade market next month, you can expect the Boston Bruins to pursue Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm again.

NHL

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a four-year, $53 million ($13.25M AAV) contract extension with center Auston Matthews.

Sportsnet: Despite not having his contract extension yet, Matthews’ teammate William Nylander is nowhere close to wanting to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will some intensive work on his shot improve the overall game of Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach?

NYI Hockey Now: What can the New York Islanders expect this season from their 2023 NHL trade deadline acquisition, Bo Horvat?

Washington Hockey Now: Despite all the NHL trade rumors surrounding him, new Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery believes in Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Philly Hockey Now: St. Louis Blues center and Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes penned a touching tribute to his brother and former Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: With Auston Matthews signing a $53 million contract extension, what will that mean for potential 2025 unrestricted free agent Sidney Crosby?

Nashville Hockey Now: What were the five worst free agent signings by former Nashville Predators general manager David Poile?

Florida Hockey Now: In just three years, Carter Verhaeghe has become a legend for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Is the prospect pipeline promising for the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Boston College forward Miles Wood has been wearing the practice jersey for his new team, the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Would the Vegas Golden Knights have won the Stanley Cup with Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs instead of Jack Eichel?

LA Hockey Now: Did the Los Angeles Kings players used to lock former Kings head coach Darryl Sutter out of the dressing room?

San Jose Hockey Now: Will the 2024 NHL trade deadline see any first-round picks head to the San Jose Sharks?