Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: RFA Trades Coming? Hagel Signs Extension
Could the ten remaining restricted free agents cause the NHL trade market to heat up as training camp approaches?
That; more NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:
NHL
Sportsnet: There’s some solid talent left on the restricted free-agent market. Could a team snag 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere from the New York Rangers?
TSN: Forward Brandon Hagel has signed an eight-year, $52 million ($6.5M AAV) contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
ESPN: That’s a wrap on a respectable career for longtime NHL goaltender Jonathan Bernier.
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins Homepage: Congrats to Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle and his wife, Danielle, on their new baby daughter Lilia!
Congratulations to @CharlieCoyle_3 and his wife, Danielle, on welcoming their baby daughter Lilia! 👶
(📸: @daniellegcoyle/IG) pic.twitter.com/tMgHUkNhOH
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 22, 2023
Bruins Social Media: The latest Boston Bruins Bear Tracks focuses on former Bruins’ penalty kill wizard P.J. Axelsson.
At home with The Axelssons 🇸🇪 #BearTracks🐾 | @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/UTJcGqF2cF
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2023
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: Top-rated prospect defenseman Logan Mailloux has reportedly been cleared to play for the Montreal Canadiens.
Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers agreed on a three-year, $2.8 ($950,000 AAV), entry-level contract with first-round pick and defenseman Oliver Bonk.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There’s been a burning debate on Hockey X lately: Who’s the best goalie ever? Patrick Roy or Dominik Hasek?
Carolina Hockey Now: Two Carolina Hurricanes made the NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen list: Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns.
Florida Hockey Now: Another defenseman on the Top 20 list was Florida Panthers rearguard Brandon Montour.
Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have inked a one-year, $825,000 contract with forward Joe Veleno.
Colorado Hockey Now: Can forward Nathan MacKinnon have another career season for the Colorado Avalanche?