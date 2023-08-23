Bruins Daily: RFA Trades Coming? Hagel Signs Extension

Could the ten remaining restricted free agents cause the NHL trade market to heat up as training camp approaches?

That; more NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: There’s some solid talent left on the restricted free-agent market. Could a team snag 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere from the New York Rangers?

TSN: Forward Brandon Hagel has signed an eight-year, $52 million ($6.5M AAV) contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

ESPN: That’s a wrap on a respectable career for longtime NHL goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins Homepage: Congrats to Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle and his wife, Danielle, on their new baby daughter Lilia!

Congratulations to @CharlieCoyle_3 and his wife, Danielle, on welcoming their baby daughter Lilia! 👶 (📸: @daniellegcoyle/IG) pic.twitter.com/tMgHUkNhOH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 22, 2023

Bruins Social Media: The latest Boston Bruins Bear Tracks focuses on former Bruins’ penalty kill wizard P.J. Axelsson.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Top-rated prospect defenseman Logan Mailloux has reportedly been cleared to play for the Montreal Canadiens.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers agreed on a three-year, $2.8 ($950,000 AAV), entry-level contract with first-round pick and defenseman Oliver Bonk.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There’s been a burning debate on Hockey X lately: Who’s the best goalie ever? Patrick Roy or Dominik Hasek?

Carolina Hockey Now: Two Carolina Hurricanes made the NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen list: Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns.

Florida Hockey Now: Another defenseman on the Top 20 list was Florida Panthers rearguard Brandon Montour.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have inked a one-year, $825,000 contract with forward Joe Veleno.

Colorado Hockey Now: Can forward Nathan MacKinnon have another career season for the Colorado Avalanche?