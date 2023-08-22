Bruins Daily: Bruins PTO; Konecny And Other Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins signed a winger to a professional tryout, and will Flyers winger Travis Konecny be moved on the NHL trade market?

That; more NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins signed a professional tryout contract with veteran and former Boston University forward Alex Chiasson.

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen list is out, and it includes Boston Bruins defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: What have been the best and worst 2022-23 trades for the Montreal Canadiens?

Philly Hockey Now: If he is genuinely on the NHL trade market, could the Washington Capitals be a good fit for Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny?

Nashville Hockey Now: Apparently, cereal was one of the many coaching tricks of Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz.

Carolina Hockey Now: What three players have the most to prove for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Florida Hockey Now: Will any NHL teams offer former contracts or professional tryouts to former Florida Panthers Eric Staal and Colin White?

Chicago Hockey Now: If he gets moved on the NHL trade market, will Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander wind up with the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: The best defenseman on the NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen list was Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Vegas Hockey Now: Unlike so many networks and NHL teams, the Vegas Golden Knights get it when it comes to allowing fans to watch their games for free.

LA Hockey Now: What are the three most significant concerns for the Los Angeles Kings heading into this season?

San Jose Hockey Now: Can the powerplay for the San Jose Sharks still be effective even without Erik Karlsson?

NHL

TSN: The Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets aren’t the only Canadian teams that could be busy on the NHL trade market before the season begins. Keep an eye on the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.