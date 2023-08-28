NHL Network Ranks Ullmark As Sixth-Best Goalie

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was ranked sixth in the NHL Network Top 10 Goalie Ranking.

Linus Ullmark is coming off a record-breaking season in which he won the 2023 Vezina Trophy. The Boston Bruins goalie was 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage in his second season in Black and Gold. He led the NHL in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage, becoming just the eighth goalie in NHL history to lead the league in all three categories and the first since Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price did it in 2014-15, in essentially capturing the triple crown for goaltenders. Ullmark also teamed with fellow Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman to allow the fewest goals in the NHL this season and won the Jennings Trophy as the league’s best goaltending tandem.

Unfortunately for Ullmark and the Boston Bruins, that success didn’t continue in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the Bruins were upset in seven games by the Florida Panthers in the first round. Ullmark went 3-3 with a 3.33 GAA and .896 save percentage before being replaced by Swayman for Game 7.

“The numbers of what he did during this regular season as absolutely astronomical, and I don’t know if we’re ever going to see something like that again,” NHL Network analyst and former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk said. “So, it was well deserved of the Vezina. …Maybe when they get to Playoffs now he just learns from last year, where his emotions were, whatever he was feeling that wasn’t working. He might be able to take that and take them to the end.”

Here’s the complete Top 10 list: