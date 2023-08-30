Bruins To Play On National TV 15 Times in 2023-24 Season

The NHL announced its schedule for nationally televised games during the 2022-23 regular season, and the Boston Bruins will have 15 games broadcast nationally on one of either ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC, or TNT.

The Boston Bruins will be part of a season-opening triple-header on TNT when they host highly-touted rookie and the No. 1 pick from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Connor Bedard, on Oct. 11 at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET).

That game will also make the return of former Boston Bruins wingers Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, who were traded to the Blackhawks on June 27.

The Bruins’ first road game on National TV will be a rematch of their season opener as they play the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on ESPN/ESPN+.

TNT will have the rematch of the first-round playoff series that the Bruins lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers when the two teams play in Sunrise, Florida, on Nov. 22.

Ironically, their annual Black Friday game at TD Garden two days later against the Detroit Red Wings will not be nationally broadcast but will be locally on NESN. NESN will locally broadcast all games that aren’t broadcast nationally and will also provide the local broadcast for the games on January 24 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes and March 27 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, which are available to the rest of the country on TNT.

Here’s the full National TV schedule for the Bruins this season:

Wednesday, October 11: Chicago Blackhawks at Bruins, TNT, 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 24: Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN/ ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 2: Toronto Maple Leafs at Bruins, ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22: Bruins at Florida Panthers, TNT, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13: Bruins at New Jersey Devils, TNT, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27: Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, TNT, 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Bruins, ESPN, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24: Carolina Hurricanes at Bruins, TNT, 7:30 p.m. ET

*National broadcast will not be available in the local market

Saturday, February 10: Washington Capitals at Bruins, ABC/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21: Bruins at Edmonton Oilers, TNT, 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5: Edmonton Oilers at Bruins, ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9: Pittsburgh Penguins at Bruins, ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27: Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, TNT, 7:30 p.m. ET

*National broadcast will not be available in the local market

Saturday, April 6: Florida Panthers at Bruins, ABC/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13: Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

OTHER START TIME CHANGES:

Saturday, February 17: Los Angeles Kings at Bruins, NESN, 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2: Bruins at New York Islanders, NESN, 7:30 p.m. ET