Bruins Announce Training Camp Schedule And Roster

The Boston Bruins have announced their 2023 Training camp roster and schedule.

Fifty-seven players will compete for spots on the 2023-24 Centennial season roster for the Bruins. The roaster has 33 forwards, 18 defensemen, and six goalies. Two players, forwards Alex Chiasson and Danton Heinen, are on professional tryouts.

Training camp officially kicks off on Wednesday, but no on-ice sessions will occur. The Bruins will formally hit the ice on Thursday with two sessions. The full schedule is listed below.

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matthew Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril