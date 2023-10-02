Bruins Daily: Roster Trimming; Are The Sabres A Playoff Team?

The Boston Bruins did more roster trimming on Sunday, and are the Buffalo Sabres ready to be a playoff team this season?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

ESPN: Will the Stanley Cup Playoffs finally include the Buffalo Sabres?

Sportsnet: The tributes continue to pour in for Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow.

TSN: Brandon Sutter has retired after a long battle with Long COVID (yeah, that thing some call a hoax) and a failed professional tryout with the Vancouver Canucks.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins made three roster cuts on Sunday, including veteran forward Alex Chiasson.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins’ 2023-24 roster is starting to take shape, according to head coach Jim Montgomery.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens made more roster cuts on Sunday, with the most prominent name being 2023 fifth overall pick David Reinbacher.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could Tyce Thompson, brother of Buffalo Sabres star center Tage Thompson, make the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils roster?

Philly Hockey Now: If he plays tonight, and likely this season, the Boston Bruins will need to worry about Philadelphia Flyers top prospect Bobby Brink.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Halifax has rolled out the red carpet of love for their native son and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Nashville Hockey Now: 21-year-old Luke Evangelista and 22-year-old forward Philip Tomasino made it through the latest roster cuts for the Nashville Predators.

Carolina Hurricanes: 18-year-old Unger Sorum is still standing in training camp for the Carolina Hurricanes.