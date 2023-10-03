Bruins Daily: Bruins Flat Against Flyers; Ducks Sign Zegras

With the exception of 19-year-old rookie center Matthew Poitras, the Boston Bruins were a flat team in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

ESPN: The folks at ESPN still think the Boston Bruins have the best goalie tandem in Jeremy Swayman and 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

TSN: The Anaheim Ducks were finally able to lock up one of their young restricted free agent stars, inking a three-year, $17.25 million ($5.7M AAV) contract with Trevor Zegras.

Sportsnet: What does the Ottawa Senators hiring former Boston Bruins defenseman Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations mean for general manager Pierre Dorion?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras continued to earn a spot on the Bruins’ roster, but the rest of the team fell flat in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins trimmed their roster by waiving goalie Kyle Keyser and assigning forward John Farinacci to the Providence Bruins.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Have the Montreal Canadiens found a dynamic duo in center Kirby Dach and winger Juraj Slafkovsky?

Detroit Hockey Now: Could Michael Rasmussen-JT Compher-David Perron become a line for the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks budding superstar Connor Bedard got some valuable words of wisdom from Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Forward Jansen Harkins was plucked off waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: Will 21-year-old Luke Evangelista and 22-year-old forward Philip Tomasino make the 2023-24 Nashville Predators?

Florida Hockey Now: Veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov is thrilled to be back playing for the Florida Panthers.

San Jose Hockey Now: New San Jose Sharks defenseman Ty Emberson learned a lot from former San Jose Sharks forward Tony Granato.