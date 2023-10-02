Bruins Send Farinacci To Providence; Waive Keyser

The Boston Bruins announced two more roster moves on Monday afternoon.

Forward John Farinacci will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp, and goalie Kyle Keyser has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.

Farinacci played in one preseason game. He had no shots, three hits in 19 shifts, and 14:18 of ice time in a 4-3 preseason shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers this past Friday night. He also spent 2:39 of that 14:18 on the penalty kill.

The Boston Bruins signed the former Harvard center to a two-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $910,000 back on August 16. John Farinacci was originally a 2019 third-round (76th overall) pick of the Arizona Coyotes, but the team failed to sign him by the August 15 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent.

John Farinacci, 22, had five goals and 15 assists in 19 games for the Harvard Crimson this past season. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward played three seasons for Harvard and had 23 goals and 36 assists in 78 games. Farinacci was also playing for his uncle and former Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato, who has coached the Crimson since the 2004-05 season.

Keyser’s lone preseason appearance was in a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last Tuesday in Buffalo. The 24-year-old goalie replaced Michael DiPietro halfway through the game and stopped 20 off 22 shots.

The Boston Bruins signed Kyle Keyser to a one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 NHL cap hit on July 5.

Keyser, 24, went 13-6-2-1 with a 2.79 goals against average and a .900 save percentage for the Providence Bruins last season. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound goaltender has played in 68 career AHL games with Providence, with a 28-25-11-2 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage. The former Oshawa Generals goalie was signed by the Boston Bruins back in October 2017. He is expected to back up goalie Brandon Bussi again this season.