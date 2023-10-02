Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Flyers Preview: Swayman Starts; Roster Shrinking
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (1-2) @ Philadelphia Flyers (1-2)
TIME: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NESN Plus, NHLN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Money Line: Flyers -142, Bruins +120
Puck Line: Flyers -1.5 (+150), Bruins +1.5 (-180)
Over/Under: 6.5
Murph’s Pick: The NHL betting feel here is a low-scoring game is on tap in Philly. Under 6.5.
Bost0n Bruins Notes
The two practice groups for the Boston Bruins on Sunday had a distinctly NHL vs. AHL feel. Jim Montgomery told reporters after the two practice sessions that there were two reasons for splitting the two groups into mostly veterans and mostly younger players.
“For us, there’s two things,” Montgomery said Sunday. “You want to see how the first group [of veterans] responds and, even more importantly, the second group [of young players] – who keeps pushing? Are they reading it like [the media], and do they think that their plate is already set, that maybe they’ll be going to Providence? We want to see who digs in there. Some players did dig in; some looked like they were thinking about other things than competing.”
The prototype for the opening night roster is expected to be on the ice at Madison Square Garden on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
“Essentially, that will be our team,” Montgomery said. “Not exactly because we’re gonna have some guys maybe play back-to-back games the way we’re setting it up. But we’re also looking at power-play units, having one power-play unit play each game so they get the minutes the next two games, and then we go to the two power-play units playing the same game in Madison Square Garden.”
With that in mind, tonight could be the last chance for fringe players like center Marc McLaughlin, winger Fabian Lysell, and Matthew Poitras to show they belong on the 2023-24 Boston Bruins roster. The former two are likely to be sent to Providence by Tuesday morning, but the feel around the team is that if Poitras impresses again tonight, he will stay with the Bruins until the end of the week.
Swayman Gets First Start
After 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark got the nod between the pipes on Friday night, his Jennings Trophy-winning partner Jeremy Swayman will get his first preseason start tonight.
Four Down; Two To Go
This will be the fourth preseason game for the Bruins and the second game of a home-and-home with the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers won the first game 4-3 in a shootout at TD Garden this past Friday.
Here’s the remaining preseason schedule:
– Oct. 3 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)
– Oct. 5 at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY | TV: TNT | Radio: 98.5)
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Fabian Lysell
Jesper Boqvist-Matthew Poitras-Marc McLaughlin
A.J. Greer-Morgan Geekie-Oskar Steen
Anthony Richard-Patrick Brown-Justin Brazeau
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell
Michael Callahan-Brandon Carlo
Dan Renouf-Reilly Walsh
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Brandon Bussi
Philadelphia Flyers Lineup:
Forwards
Joel Farabee – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett – Morgan Frost – Cam Atkinson
Michael Laughton – Noah Cates – Tyson Foerster
Wade Allison – Ryan Poehling – Bobby Brink
Defense
Cam York – Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula – Travis Sanheim
Ronnie Attard – Adam Ginning
Goalies
Sam Ersson
Cal Petersen