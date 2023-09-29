Bruins vs Flyers Preview: Marchand-Poitras; Lohrei-McAvoy

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-2)

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus, NHLN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Bost0n Bruins Notes

Poitras Can Learn From Marchand

Boston Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras has been turning heads since the Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge two weeks ago and will have another chance to do so tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. After notching a goal and an assist in his first NHL preseason game last Sunday, Poitras will be centering a line between Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and winger Danton Heinen.

Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco has been impressed with the 19-year-old pivot and sees nothing but good things happening with Marchand on Poitras’ wing.

“He’s played well,” Sacco told the media on Friday. “He seems to be competitive; he’s around the puck quite a bit, and when he gets the puck, he makes good decisions with it. It seems like the hockey IG is fairly high there. Another game for him under his belt tonight against what will probably be a little better lineup than we saw the first game at home. We’ll see where he’s at.”

He’s got, obviously, a real good veteran winger on his line,” said Sacco. “Should help him settle in a bit to the game. We just want to let these kids play and give them an opportunity…there’s gonna be mistakes that happen, but we want to see what else they can do after the mistake. How do you respond when something goes bad?”

Lohrei To Play With McAvoy

21-year-old rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei will be paired with Bruins alternate captain Charlie McAvoy against the Flyers. Following the game-day skate on Friday, Lohrei couldn’t hide his excitement about playing with one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

“I mean, he’s one of the best defensemen in the NHL, so it’s pretty cool to just be his partner and learn from it. I’m excited for that,” said Lohrei who will be playing his first game at TD Garden.

“I’m just more excited than anything – I watched the game on Sunday just on TV, but it was packed in there and the guys that played said that it was an amazing atmosphere,” added the blue liner. “I’m just excited to be out there for the first time. I’m pumped for that.”

Three Down; Three To Go

This will be the third preseason game for the Bruins and the first game of a home-and-home with the Philadelphia Flyers that concludes on Monday night in Philadelphia. Here’s the remaining preseason schedule:

– Oct. 2 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

– Oct. 3 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

– Oct. 5 at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY | TV: TNT | Radio: 98.5)

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Anthony Richard-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Matthew Poitras-Danton Heinen

A.J. Greer-John Farinacci-Jakub Lauko

Brett Harrison-Georgii Merkulov-Alex Chiasson

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Kevin Shattenkirk

Parker Wotherspoon-Reilly Walsh

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Kyle Keyser

Philadelphia Flyers Lineup:

Forwards

Owen Tippett – Morgan Frost – Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee – Elliot Desnoyers – Tyson Foerster

Nicolas Deslauriers – Ryan Poehling – Garnet Hathaway

Jordy Bellerive – Goucher – Marody

Defense

Egor Zamula – Travis Sanheim

Victor Mete – Helge Grans

Nick Seeler – Louie Belpedio

Goalies

Cal Peterson

Sam Errson or Felix Sandstrom