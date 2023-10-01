Bruins Camp Wrap: Roster Shaping Up; Chiasson Released

The Boston Bruins made three more cuts as their Group A training Camp roster starts to resemble their potential opening night roster.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Camp Wrap from Sept. 27:

Opening Night Roster?

The two practice groups (see rosters below) for the Boston Bruins had a distinctly NHL vs. AHL feel. Jim Montgomery told reporters after the two practice sessions that there were two reasons for splitting the two groups into mostly veterans and mostly younger players.

“For us, there’s two things,” Montgomery said Sunday. “You want to see how the first group [of veterans] responds and, even more importantly, the second group [of young players] – who keeps pushing? Are they reading it like [the media], and do they think that their plate is already set, that maybe they’ll be going to Providence? We want to see who digs in there. Some players did dig in; some looked like they were thinking about other things than competing.”

The prototype for the opening night roster is expected to be on the ice at Madison Square Garden on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

“Essentially, that will be our team,” Montgomery said. “Not exactly because we’re gonna have some guys maybe play back-to-back games the way we’re setting it up. But we’re also looking at power-play units, having one power-play unit play each game so they get the minutes the next two games, and then we go to the two power-play units playing the same game in Madison Square Garden.”

Chiasson Cut

The Boston Bruins released veteran forward Alex Chiasson from his professional tryout. As Montgomery pointed out to the media after practice on Sunday, this wasn’t wholly a reflection on how Chiasson performed in his 11-day stint with the Bruins.

“I don’t know if he came up short,” Montgomery told reporters. “A lot of guys are having really good camps. It’s just coming down to numbers, and we felt that this would give him the best opportunity to catch on somewhere else.”

Roster Set For Rematch With Flyers

Here’s the roster for Monday night’s rematch with the Philadelphia Flyers:

Forwards: Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen

Defensemen: Mike Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Ian Mitchell, Dan Renouf, Reilly Walsh

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Jeremy Swayman

Here’s what Groups A and B looked like on Thursday:

Group A:

James Van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

A.J. Greer-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic-Patrick Brown-Jesper Boqvist

Defense

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Jakub Zboril-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Group B

Forwards

Danton Heinen-Matthew Poitras-Oskar Steen

Anthony Richard-Georgii Merkulov-Marc McLaughlin

Trevor Kuntar-Johnny Beecher-Jayson Megna/Fabian Lysell

Harrison-Farinacci-Brazeau

Defense

Mason Lohrei-Parker Wotherspoon

Dan Renouf-Reilly Walsh

Michael Callahan-Alec Regula/Frederic Brunet

Goalies

Brandon Bussi

Kyle Keyser

Michael DiPietro