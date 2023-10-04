Bruins Daily: Poitras Like Marner? Lysell; NHL Rumors

When Boston Bruins rookie sensation Matt Poitras makes the Bruins NHL roster, could he eventually become the next Mitch Marner?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

TSN: Former Bruins center Marc Savard is now running what he hopes will be a high-octane offense and powerplay for the Calgary Flames.

Sportsnet: Who will earn the final roster spots for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

ESPN: After 13 seasons, forward Derek Stepan has retired from the NHL. Stepan finished with 515 career points and 182 goals in 890 career games played for the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Hours after one highly-touted prospect was sent down to the AHL, the Bruins got more promising play from rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei and forwards John Beecher and Matt Poitras.

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Poitras, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is so impressed with the 19-year-old center that he compared him to Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner.

Boston Hockey Now: As mentioned above, the Bruins cut a highly-touted prospect, and for a third straight training camp, that was 2021 21st pick overall Fabian Lysell.

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins bring West Roxbury, MA native and former Harvard defenseman Jack Rathbone home by acquiring him from the Vancouver Canucks?

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens take advantage of the Ottawa Senators waiving 2018 first-round pick and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker?

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks got a promising performance from veteran NHLer Corey Perry.

Washington Hockey Now: Did Matthew Phillips do enough in the 5-4 win over the Bruins to earn a roster spot on the Washington Capitals?

Nashville Hockey Now: Will former Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon make the 2023-24 roster for the Nashville Predators?