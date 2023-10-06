Bruins Daily: Poitras Earned It; Canes Trading Pesce?

It’s not a matter of if Matt Poitras makes the roster for the Boston Bruins, but who gets cut to accommodate him?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

TSN: Could the current home of U2, the Las Vegas Sphere, be the next spot for the NHL Draft?

Sportsnet: Could there be a new arena coming for the Calgary Flames?

ESPN: Can Connor McDavid bring the Stanley Cup back to the Edmonton Oilers?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-1 preseason finale win over the New York Rangers.

Boston Hockey Now: This puck scribe will dive naked into the Charles River if the Boston Bruins don’t make a roster spot for center Matt Poitras!

WHDH: Cool move by the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins to create sensory rooms at TD Garden.

New England Patriots

