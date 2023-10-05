Murphy: Will This Be The Bruins’ Opening Night Roster?

The Boston Bruins announced their roster (below) for the preseason finale against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

The rookie trio that has improved throughout camp and the preseason was on a roster that head coach Jim Montgomery has said more than once will resemble the one he puts on the ice when the Bruins host 2023 top overall pick and Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard.

“I do think we’re going to get down to a group,” Montgomery reiterated after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Tuesday night. “There won’t be that many decisions left because we do want to get down to the group we’re going to have … who the people are who are going to comprise that group, I’m not that certain yet.”

Here’s Thursday’s Boston Bruins roster:

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Oskar Steen, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelyck, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins also announced the following roster moves earlier in the day on Wednesday — Jayson Megna has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment. Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin, and Georgii Merkulov will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.

Montgomery and general manager Don Sweeney will announce their final training camp cuts, and this is what this puck scribe suspects will happen in the next 24 hours:

Waivers For The Purpose Of Assignment: Forwards Patrick Brown, A.J. Greer, Oskar Steen, and defenseman Jakub Zboril. Zboril and Steen, given they’re younger and their skill could be claimed, while Brown and Greer are almost a lock to make it to Providence (AHL).

Assigned to Providence: Defenseman Mason Lohrei and goalie Brandon Bussi.

With that, here’s what the Opening night roster should look like:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Extra: Danton Heinen, Jesper Boqvist

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman