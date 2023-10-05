Bruins Daily: Rookie Buzz For Bruins; NHL Cap Rising

The Boston Bruins will give their impressive rookie trio one more look in the preseason finale against the Rangers on Thursday night.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: The NHL will have a salary cap of $87-88 million for the 2024-25 season, according to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

TSN: The Ottawa Senators wound up keeping defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker and forward Egor Sokolov.

ESPN: Who do the NHL insiders at ESPN think will win the 2024 Stanley Cup?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After a summer of NHL trade rumors linking them to available centers, do the Boston Bruins have an internal solution up the middle in rookies John Beecher and Matt Poitras?

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Beecher and Poitras, they will be part of a rookie trio with defenseman Mason Lohrei in the preseason finale Thursday for the Boston Bruins against the New York Rangers.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

